The road won’t be quite the same for legendary fusion guitarist Greg Howe when he takes his smooth but fast playstyle on a 30-stop tour starting, this month in the Pacific Northwest.

It’s his first since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The tour, which will bring him to Lebanon's Guitars Under the Stars, set for Thursday through Saturday, July 27 through 29, also will be the first in more than 20 years after which Cassie Childs, his business and romantic partner, will not be at home to greet Howe.

“She was everything,” Howe said by phone.

Illness

They were living in Las Vegas when she fell ill.

Childs was engaged to Howe for 21 years. She underwent treatment for cancer during four of those.

“Her attitude was get over it real quick or get me over to the next life real quick,” Howe said.

Childs died in May 2022. She was 40.

Three years prior to that, Howe was touring a lot. He’s a sought-after entertainer and session musician who’s played with Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and Michael Jackson.

Howe said Childs didn’t accompany him on tour.

She adopted an administrative outlook, Howe said, and separated her role as a business associate from their romantic relationship.

Howe said he’s not yet sure whether Childs’ death will influence his playing. He described her loss as disorienting, and too recent to process.

“The dust hasn’t settled,” Howe said.

'Metal, really'

What he plays is energy melded with technical prowess.

Howe said shred guitarists tell him he’s their favorite jazz guitarist; and jazz guitarists tell Howe he’s their favorite rock player.

“It’s not a bad place to be,” Howe said.

As a child, he tapped on fretboards. Rock was getting faster, louder and more technical as musicians found out what an electric guitar was capable of doing.

“These guys were coming out with records that seemed incredible,” Howe said.

That was his scene — furious and demanding and complex guitarwork.

At 24, Howe struck a record deal with Shrapnel Records. The guitar-centric label of Mike Varney was credited with propelling shred into the collections of metalheads, the first U.S. record company to trade in the speediest, darkest edges of rock.

That surprised Howe. Varney’s label was hard-hitting, edgy. Aggressive.

“Metal, really,” Howe said. “The stuff I sent him was pretty jazzy.”

Howe said he grew up vibing for an hour to the jazz-funk sound of Lee Ritenour, then listening to the finger-tapping of rock virtuoso Eddie Van Halen, then chilling with the raw and stripped-down blues of Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Block-Walken beat

Although Howe is considered a pioneering shred guitarist, the label didn’t much appeal to him. He wanted to fuse that ferocity with the language of Charles Mingus and Charlie Parker.

“Why was it that all the players who had that fire, that energy, were rock players?” Howe said. “And the guys who had the sophistication, the wit, were the jazz guys?”

Howe doesn’t speak bop, he said, but he’s found influence in the language. Shred metal is all cascading runs of notes, angular and mathematic.

But jazz guitar accents different notes — creates space for solos to flow.

“It’s just a sexier sound to me,” Howe said.

Years after he helped define what speedy rock guitar could sound like, Howe is more interested in touring the fusion he developed for his 1993 release, “Introspection.”

Howe appears less concerned with being great than being distinct. He compared the signature of a guitarist to that of an actor: No one sounds like Eddie Van Halen, for example.

And no one sounds like Christopher Walken.

“I don’t even know if he’s a good actor,” Howe said. “But I do know you can’t get a performance like that anywhere else, except Christopher Walken.”

That’s the sound he’ll bring to Lebanon at the end of July — jazz-fusion-Christopher Walken rock.

Guitars Under the Stars is turning one decade old, and Howe is among a handful of clinicians teaching technical playing to attendees of a several-day skills camp.

He’ll also stretch his legs on stage for the first time in years.

“I’ve been cooped up these last few years, as we all have,” Howe said.

If you go Free admission on Thursday, July 27, with performances by Alamance; Beautiful Skeletons; Larry Mitchell; Robert Anthony Robinson; and Sad Reason. Friday lineup: Greg Howe Band with Lost and Found; Jeremiah Johnson; Points North; Travis Larson; and Ty Curtis. Saturday lineup: Boundless Joy; Ed to Shred; Hyper Sloth; Lynch Mob; Nixon Rodeo; Othrys; Seven Second Circle; Sweater for an Astronaut; and Vinny Appice’s Sabbath Knights. General admission: $45 each day, July 28 and 29, or $75 for both days. Access to a shaded stage-side area and being first in line to meet musicians is included in $75 VIP admission each day, or $130 for the weekend.