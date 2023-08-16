For more than 100 years a site of weathering wood and cow patties has been nothing more than a dairy barn sitting on 300 acres in Jefferson. No one thought it could be anything more, until 69-year-old Gaylyn Shay believed it could be a pirate theme park instead.

Shay has worn many hats — and wigs — over the years. She’s been a Marilyn Monroe impersonator, a karaoke hostess and now, a pirate.

She has been with many people in her lifetime. But she’s always and consistently been a dreamer.

Beneath the rafters of the 35,000-square-foot dusty barn in Jefferson, Shay wove through plastic skeletons with eyes aglow and bearded mannequins, leading a crowd of children, microphone in hand.

“Everything is about whimsy,” Shay said, standing upon a wooden scaffolding. She wore a black velvet coat, ruffled cream blouse, captain boots and a pirate hat from which an abundance of blonde ringlets tumbled out.

At Pirate of Greens Bridge Park, there are more than 30 animatronics and 20 mannequins dressed as pirates. There are dummies donning corsets, an animatronic fortune teller, skeletons that play banjos, and curated pirate “exhibits” inside barn stables.

On a recent visit, children rushed around with balloon swords and painted bandanas.

"I would love to go into the entire story of how this all came together, but the bigger story is how an old lady could build something like this when most her age are no longer working or dreaming,” Shay said.

“I am that old lady.”

For anyone who knows Shay, it isn’t a surprise that she turned her barn into a party venue. She has always been a little ostentatious. She’s been a celebrity impersonator, videographer and karaoke hostess before she put on her pirate boots and eyepatch.

“I had to reinvent myself," she said. Behind the magic and the merriment is tragedy.

When Shay was 16 years old, she lost her twin sister. Suddenly, Shay felt tasked to live for more than just herself but also for the half that was lost.

Shay made a promise to herself when her twin died, she said.

“I loved my parents so much, and it hurt me deeply to see them suffer from grief. So I told myself that I would do everything to try to try to ease their pain and try to fill their loss by being an overachiever,” she said.

To this day, Shay credits the vow she made as the explanation why everything she does is over the top. Her business is called Above and Beyond Productions, for good reason, she said.

Shay didn’t go to college because she wanted to be a dutiful daughter to her grieving parents, she said. So she’s had to make do with earning money in somewhat unconventional ways, without a higher education.

Shay strives to do a lot “at her age” because she feels that “God had other plans for her.” Just three years ago she was in hospice, had lost her hair and was dying of cancer, she said.

But she didn't.

If her family thought she was “nuts” for wanting to convert the barn to a theme park — and they probably did — they never said so. They’ve supported her fantasy, even if they didn’t fully see the vision, Shay said.

Shay’s husband, Joe, helped clean out the barn. Her daughter, Sierra Ditchen, does the face-painting, and her son, Jonathan Bellegante, operates a photo booth. A magician friend, Les Anderson, makes balloon animals. Setting up all the animatronics and lights takes hours, Shay said.

For about a year Shay has been collecting dummies, decorations and clothing from garage sales and secondhand sellers to create a rentable venue for pirate lovers.

According to the not-so-old legend, the pirates now occupying Pirates of Greens Bridge Park, located near the Santiam River, lost their way from the Pacific Ocean, but they are adapting to farm life just fine, Shay said.

She took some inspiration from Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland, she said, pointing to a Scooby Doo plush with keys in his mouth.

Other elements came from inspiration of the barn itself and the items left behind by previous family members. In Shay’s theme park, there is a tractor “maternity ward” (think tiny tractors with their "mommies") a jail and a graveyard. Old Campbell's soup cans “cook” over a false flame, and a broken paddle boat looks like it has seen the unforgiving tide of a sea storm.

“It gets children back to the basics,” Shay said. She likes the idea of traditional play, like how she grew up. But adults like it too: The space has also been used as a wedding venue, she said.

It was her grandchildren who gave her the idea, she said.

Shay was at a thrift store when she saw pirate-themed napkins. They inspired her to throw a pirate party for her grandchildren, she said.

“They had so much fun at that party that they begged me to do it again the next October,” Shay said.

Each year the party got more grandiose, her grandchildren daring her to top the last party until it turned into its own physical space.

For now, the theme park is a rentable venue run by volunteers, but Shay hopes to open the park for more open hours if she can get a larger crew of volunteers, she said.

That could be early as October, but she speculates the park would still be on a call-for-an-appointment basis, she said.

Visitors can attend Pirates of Greens Bridge Park after booking the venue through https://piratesofgreensbridge.com/.