A local distillery with a pro-law enforcement theme has rolled out a new drink for its allies in the fire service.

Hideaway Distillery in Lebanon has made a name for itself in recent years with its Unapologetic American Whiskey. It’s popping up all over the country.

The latest release is Red Line, a tribute to firefighters. The makers joked that the “hose draggers” had been after them from the beginning, clamoring for a drink of their own. But they also acknowledged the bond between the two fields.

Hideaway Distillery is the brainchild of three men with a shared background in law enforcement: former Linn County Sheriff Tim Mueller, former Linn County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Dave Lawler and current Linn County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Andy Borland. Mueller and Lawler are also military veterans.

“The Red Line is the same grain bill as the Blue Line, but it’s 80-proof, not 90,” Mueller said. “That changes the complexities of the flavor, and I’ve got to say it’s really good.”

Mueller has a soft spot in his heart for firefighters, having started his lengthy public service career as one. He and Lawler pointed out that Hideaway whiskey isn’t just for people who are “on the job,” it’s also a great way to show support for first responders, citing market research to that effect.

“You’d be surprised how many people support what we stand for,” Lawler said.

And for those who don’t support them? Well, they would just refer you to that “Unapologetic” branding.

The first two offerings were Blue Line, the primary product featuring the Thin Blue Line flag, and Hideaway, a higher-end beverage. A blend of the two is in the works, to be called Sergeant’s Choice. Everything is distilled onsite, from grain to bottle.

Founded in 2014, the distillery is housed in a 1930 building, originally the Linn County Tractor Co. that sold Massey Ferguson tractors and implements. It took seven years to get Hideaway Distillery from the drawing board to being open for business.

Back in 1975, a 14-year-old Mueller discovered his family had a moonshine still on its Tangent farm in the early 1930s. He got an older cousin to help build a still and show him the basics before stashing the still in his mom’s barn.

While serving in Germany, Mueller dusted off the shine skills to impress his buddies, but his platoon sergeant shut him down. Three decades later, he and his partners have gone pro in the booze business.