The great crooner Tony Bennett, more than once described by Frank Sinatra as “the best singer in the business,” died July 21, 2023.

He was 96 and had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Amazingly, he continued to perform until August 2021, when he appeared with his friend and frequent collaborator Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall in a show called “One Last Time.”

My friend Tim, a big Tony Bennett fan, took me see Tony in concert in 2012 at Spirit Mountain Casino in Grande Ronde. As the crowd was streaming into the venue, a middle-aged man with a ponytail looked around and said, “I haven’t seen this much blue hair since the last time I saw Black Sabbath!”

Tony gave a great performance, especially considering he was 85. He sang one tune unaccompanied and unamplified. It was enough to make you wonder why he ever needed to be miked at all.

Born Anthony Dominick Benedetto, Tony told us Sinatra came to catch one of his early shows. Ol’ Blue Eyes told him he had a great act, but would never make it without a name change. He suggested the name Tony Bennett. Tony said he started using that name that very night — “because when Frank told you to do something, you did it!” The audience roared.

I know what some of you are thinking — since Tony’s death, that story has appeared many places, but crediting Bob Hope with giving Tony his new name. I have to think Tony changed the story to make it funnier — after all, Sinatra was well known for having Mafia connections.

I am reminded of Kenneth Branagh playing William Shakespeare in the movie “All Is True,” when he says “I never let the truth get in the way of a good story.”

Was Tony the greatest singer ever? Probably not. Better than Sinatra? I think so.

He wasn’t a belter. His voice had an appealing quality that’s hard to describe. But the excellent New York Times obituary by Bruce Weber nailed it, saying it was “sandy,” as opposed to “gravelly,” like Louis Armstrong’s voice, and that Tony’s voice developed a grain over the years.

But there was more to it than that. His delivery had a warm, engaging quality.

Years ago, when I worked as a secretary, I learned at a seminar that when you smile, people can hear it in your voice, even if it’s just over the phone. I often used this trick when trying to give extra-good customer service.

Tony always sounded like he was smiling when he sang. He had that Italian warmth and zest for life, and it came through in his singing.

My favorite Tony Bennett performance is his jazzy take on “My Favorite Things,” which I stumbled upon on YouTube one Christmas. The greatest moment is right after he sings “I simply remember my favorite things, and then I don’t feel so bad.” He then shouts, “Music!” and the horns come in swinging. It gets me every time.

Tony made millions of people smile over many decades, from “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” a monster hit in 1962, to his final album, “Love for Sale,” a collection of duets with Lady Gaga, released in 2021. I know I, for one, will keep smiling as I keep listening to him.