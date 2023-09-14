The Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport has begun major renovations to its indoor galleries, paving the way for improvements and new additions.

On Sept. 5, the facility’s Sandy Shores and Rocky Shores galleries closed to the public in preparation for the remodel. Coastal Waters will remain open until a later date.

Construction is expected to conclude by summer 2024. Visitors can look forward to new exhibits, improved traffic flow, and updated interpretive signs in both English and Spanish, according to a news release.

Alongside the existing galleries, the aquarium will construct a new space dedicated entirely to sea jellies, housing Oregon-native moon jellies, Indo-Pacific blue blubber jellies and more of the otherworldly invertebrates.

During the galleries’ temporary closure, visitors will continue to have access to the rest of the aquarium’s exhibits and features, including its Nature Play Area, education-focused Discovery Zone and freshly remodeled Moon Jelly Café.

Many of the gallery animals will be relocated to the facility’s Passages of the Deep, an underwater tunnel that snakes through three ocean habitats, allowing returning guests to remain familiar with some of their favorite species.

Further information about the aquarium’s projects and progress is available at aquarium.org.