If you're not into live music, art shows, giant balloons, or just fun in general, be sure to skip this weekend's Northwest Art & Air Festival.

But if you are into the above-mentioned activities, you can drive down to Albany's Timber Linn Memorial Park by 6:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25 to watch the first launch of the festival's colorful hot air balloons — weather gods permitting.

You can also enjoy the Night Glow at dusk on Friday, when the giant, bulbous aircraft stay tethered to the ground but are still lit up.

You'll also get more chances to catch balloon launches during the mornings of Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27.

But besides balloon theatrics, there also will be live music throughout Friday and Saturday, from a lineup of musicians performing at the festival stage, including the CJ Mickens Band and a local classic rock group, the Double DT Band.

Then there's the main performance: The 1970s/'80s Australian soft-rock group the Little River Band (known for chart-topping hits including "Reminiscing," "Lady" and "Help Is On Its Way") will headline at the Main Stage amphitheater for a free concert at 8 p.m. Saturday.

It'll be a fun blast from the past, according to Albany's Parks and Recreation event coordinator Lynne Smith.

"I used to listen to them all the time," she said.

Smith, a veteran of summer festivals, has coordinated Northwest Art & Air for 15 years. Last year's event was the first since the start of the pandemic, and Smith plans to keep up the momentum.

"Last year was a great event, so hopefully this year everybody will come back out and enjoy everything we have to offer again," she said.

That includes plenty to eat. Festival attendees can snag meals from Bubble Bee Sweet, Cheesy Stuffed Burgers, Corndog Convoy, Kona Ice, Mi Cocina Mexican Food, the Wurst Cart, N'Reeners and several other food vendors.

The festival will also offer a wide selection of wood, metal, collage, watercolor, jewelry, and stained and fused glass art pieces from a variety of local artists across the Northwest.

You can also check out the festival's Friday car show starting at 8 a.m., and stroll through the festival's family fun zone, open Friday and Saturday for kid-friendly activities such as scavenger hunts and cornhole.

If none of that is appealing, you should probably just try to avoid the festival altogether.

While the event is free, parking is $10 daily. For more information, you can visit www.cityofalbany.net.