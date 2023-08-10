Interested in seeing a Broadway musical, but unwilling to fly to the Big Apple? You're in luck. There's one right here in town.

Mid-Valley Musical Theater will perform the Disney cult classic and hit Broadway show "Newsies" this month at the Albany Performing Arts Center at West Albany High School.

For veteran musical director Diane Allen, nothing says big, bold and Broadway quite like "Newsies." That's one of the reasons it's the theater company's first production.

"My favorite thing about the show is the vocals and dancing and the way they work together, just because we got so much talent on this stage," Allen said as she watched her cast rehearse scenes from the musical's second act on Thursday, Aug. 3.

It's certainly an ambitious production, with a cast of more than 60 performers and rousing show-stopping numbers.

Tickets to the company's inaugural show are worth it just to see the state-of-the-art auditorium, which includes a production studio, costume shop, dressing room suite and a cavernous orchestra pit, complete with safety netting so actors — and clumsy reporters — don't fall into it.

Eric McKirdy, the musical's orchestra conductor and president of the Mid-Valley Musical Theater Board, said every one of the auditorium's 700-plus seats is perfect for viewing.

"In my opinion, there's truly not a bad seat in the house," McKirdy said.

The new theatrical digs are courtesy area taxpayers. Back in 2017, the Greater Albany Public School District residents passed a $159 million construction bond to improve the district's facilities, including West Albany High.

The Albany Performing Arts Center was one of the school's many upgrades, and it's one of the reasons Mid-Valley Musical Theater, or MVMT for short, exists.

During the school year, the auditorium mostly hosts school productions and events, but in the summer the space is available to the Albany community.

That prompted Diane Allen, who's directed theater for 14 years, to work with other West Albany staff members to form MVMT. Allen's experience includes directing several productions at Albany schools and Albany Civic Theater.

The community theater nonprofit agency not only plans to host big Broadway-scale productions each summer but also to donate proceeds to the school district, supporting arts programs across GAPS.

McKirdy said the theater is a great asset to the community.

"For a very, very long time, if a person in Albany wanted to be a part of a musical — a full-scale musical — you had to go to Corvallis to do something at the Majestic, or you'd have to go to Salem or Eugene," he said.

West Albany alum Colton Byers remembers when the school had to host theater productions in the cafetorium.

"It's been so, so cool to able to come back and just see all the hard work that everyone's done, and continuing to do, to make arts really thrive in this community," he said.

Byers plays Crutchie, a friend of the show's head Newsie, who (as you might have guessed) hobbles around on a single crutch. But Byers isn't the only West Albany graduate on stage.

Alums include actors Eli Nicholas, who plays Jack Kelly, leader of the orphaned newsboys in Lower Manhattan, and Curtis Allen, who plays Davey Jacobs, the newest newsie on the block (for those unfamiliar with the plot — like this reporter, who's shamefully never even delivered a newspaper).

Both acknowledge West Albany's strong theater chops even before the new venue was built.

"They had the program to fit the space before they had the space," Nicholas said.

According to Curtis Allen, "Newsies" is beloved by theater fans. "It's so fun to watch," he said.

Curtis Allen is the son of director Diane Allen. He said "Newsies" at the Albany Performing Arts Center is a dream realized for his mother.

"She loves putting things on like this, and she loves especially involving as many people as possible, and especially youth," he said.

According to the director, "Newsies" attracted nearly 100 auditions, and includes actors, dancers and musicians from Albany, Tangent, Lebanon, Corvallis, Philomath, even Salem and Tigard.

The production also represents a culmination of Diane Allen's past theatrical work in Albany.

"This to me is a little bit of coming together of all of that experience," she said.

"Newsies" will premiere at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the Albany Performing Arts Center. You can also catch performances on Saturday, Aug. 12, Thursday, Aug. 17, Friday, Aug. 18, and twice on Saturday, Aug. 19, with the addition of a matinee at 1 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at albanypac.ludus.com.

