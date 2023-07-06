Some people say the most wonderful time of the year is Christmas. In the mid-Willamette Valley, though, July is the sweet spot of the year, with great weather, gorgeous scenery and, yes, lots of festivals.

Philomath: Coming up this week is the 70th annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, Thursday through Saturday, July 6 through 8 at Skirvin Park, 479 S. 13th St.

This year’s theme is “Frolic ‘til the Cows Come Home!” Thursday includes a Kids’ Korner with inflatables, crafts and more; a youth cornhole tournament; food booths and craft vendors; and a Northwest Professional Rodeo Association rodeo at 7 p.m.

Friday will feature a sidewalk chalk roundup; a slack rodeo; a chicken barbecue; an adult cornhole tournament; a Kids’ Korner; and an NPRA rodeo at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s festivities will include the annual Rodeo Breakfast; the Frolic 5k Fun Run; the Philomath Classic Car Show; the Grand Parade; the chicken barbecue; an all-ages cornhole tournament; a professional lumberjack competition; a Kids’ Korner; the Frolic Fish Rodeo; and an NPRA rodeo.

Further information is available at www.philomathfrolic.org.

Scio: Also taking place this week is “Sheep Thrillz,” 7:15 a.m. Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8; 7:30 a.m. Sunday and Monday, July 9 and 10, throughout the day, at Wolston Farms, 39562 OR-226, Scio. This is a sheepdog trial, that is, herding competition.

Dogs, most of them border collies, and their handlers will use their skills and teamwork to her sheep through a complex course in a limited time.

Knowledgeable people will be on hand to answer questions; a program will be available. Shade tents and portable toilets provided; spectators are advised to bring chairs. Polite pets on leashes are welcome.

This is a green event with recycling bins but no garbage cans. Snacks and drinks for sale will be in recyclable or compostable containers. Admission: $5 per car, $2 per motorcycle, $10 per minibus, free for bicycles. Further information is available at 541-971-0372.

Albany: Set for Thursday through Saturday, July 13 through 15, is the Linn County Fair in Albany, with a theme of “Music, Food and a Whole Lotta Fun!”

The fair will offer three nights of entertainment, including country superstar Clint Black on July 13, San Jose rock band Smash Mouth on July 14, and country singer Granger Smith on July 15. Nightly opening main stage acts will include Trevor Tagle on July 13, the Junebugs on July 14 and Cascade Rye on July 15.

The nightly entertainment is included with paid general admission; some reserved seating is available. General admission to the fair is $9 online or $10 at the gate. Seniors are $7 and $8. Children age 12 or under are admitted free. Parking is $5 per day.

There is also a full slate of daily entertainment on tap. Hell on Hooves, a dirt-throwing, bull- and bronc-riding spectacle returns to the Calapooia Arena July 13, and the ever-popular Mutton Bustin’ event is set for July 14. The 4-H and FFA livestock auctions return on July 15. The popular Family Land offers all-day entertainment including juggler Jeremiah Johnson, comedian Matt Baker, Peppy’s Water Palooza, Puzzlemania, Slim & Curly and more.

Numerous vendors will line the courtyard with fair food favorites including giant corn dogs, piles of fries and sticky cotton candy.

Davis Shows will provide carnival fun from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily. Single-ride tickets are $6; five rides cost $25; all-day wristbands are $38. Order on-line at www.linncountyfair.com/carnival and get general admission and an all-day wrist band for just $38, or get a presale wristband for $34.

And while the fair is underway, the livestock and static display buildings will be filled with 4-H and FFA projects, as their fair events run from Monday, July 10 to Sunday, July 16.

For more information, visit www.linncountyfair.com.