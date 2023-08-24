The Lebanon Community Chorus is accepting new singers for its upcoming performance season.

Rehearsals are set for 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, except holidays, starting Sept. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. Fifth St. Those interested can register in person at one of the first three rehearsals, or online at LebanonCommunityChorus.org.

Ed Hughes is director of the chorus, and Bill Langdon is piano accompanist. This season the chorus will prepare excerpts from Handel’s oratorio “Messiah” to be performed with a string quartet.

The Lebanon Community Chorus is a collection of nearly 40 singers from Lebanon, Sweet Home, Brownsville, Albany and surrounding areas. The nonaudition chorus is open to all singers age 16 or older.

Further information is available by calling the chorus phone number, 541-730-3335, or emailing LebanonCommunityChorus@gmail.com, both of which are checked regularly.