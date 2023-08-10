The British blues-rock band Foghat, who made it big in the '70s with hits including “Slow Ride,” “I Just Want to Make Love to You,” “Third Time Lucky,” “Drivin’ Wheel” and “Fool for the City,” is coming to close out Albany’s 2023 River Rhythms season on a high note.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, the boogie rockers will take the stage at Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE. Admission is free; a donation of $1 at the gate is appreciated. Bring your own chairs and blankets.

Foghat is a descendent of another British blues band, Savoy Brown, which found moderate success in the U.S., but not at home. Drummer Roger Earl and guitarist/lead singer Lonesome Dave Peverett left Savoy Brown in 1970 to form Foghat, finding fortune and fame.

In the intervening 53 years, several musicians have come and gone; Lonesome Dave died in 2000.

Roger is the last man standing from the original Foghat lineup. The other current members are Scott Holt, lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Bryan Bassett, lead guitar; and Rodney O’Quinn, bass.

I sent some interview questions to Foghat’s management and was thrilled to receive replies from Roger, including a nugget of knowledge I’ve craved for almost 50 years!

Jane Stoltz: Ever since I was 13, I’ve been able to name “Slow Ride” on the very first drumbeat of the introduction. Is it just me, or is there something unusual about that sound? How did you make it?

Roger Earl: I was using a bass drum and three tom-toms, and Nick Jameson (bassist/producer) and myself were stamping on a couple of pieces of wood (which was an overdub).

JS: I’ve heard a story about how you chose the name Foghat — something about how you guys used to make up funny words, and apparently this one really made you giggle. Is that accurate? Were intoxicants involved?

RE: No, Lonesome Dave made up the word when he was a teenager, during a Scrabble-like game he was playing with his brother John. John said, “That’s not a word,” and Dave said, “Yes, it is.” And the rest is history in the making.

JS: What’s the worst show you’ve ever played, and what made it so terrible?

RE: I’ve never had a bad show, and if it was, I don’t remember it. I only remember the positive stuff!

JS: What’s been your favorite moment as a band?

RE: There are so many. It would take a book, but let’s see. Meeting and playing with some of my musical heroes.

Meeting Willie Dixon, playing with Eddie “Bluesman” Kirkland, Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Honey Boy Edwards, Johnny Winter and Paul Butterfield. And getting to share the stage with bands like ZZ Top, the J. Geils Band, Humble Pie, George Thorogood, Cheap Trick, Steppenwolf, Grand Funk, Styx, Bad Company, and the list goes on and on.

I have a million favorite moments. I love my job! (It’s not a job; I PLAY!) Right now, I am having the time of my life with the current lineup. All of them are truly great musicians and real bandmates! I’m a lucky bastard!

JS: What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given as a musician?

RE: Get a job! No, seriously … One of my all-time favorite drummers, who I got to record with side by side, Bernard “Pretty” Purdy, gave me some great advice. We were doing a session together in NYC and he said to me, “We will play the song once to get the arrangement right, we will play it the second time to get the song right, and the third time for fun.”

And that has stayed with me forever. Because if you have to play the song more than three times, maybe you need to rehearse it more.

JS: What’s the best advice you could give an aspiring musician?

RE: Do it because you love to play. And find the best musicians you can to play with. But probably most of all: Have fun with it, and if you make money at it, it’s a bonus!

JS: What’s the best thing about getting to come to Albany, Oregon?

RE: I love Oregon. It’s beautiful country, and I’ve fished there many times. Probably not as many times as I would like. I have met some really wonderful people in there too! Just a beautiful area of the world. Oregon has it all! Rivers, ocean, forests, mountains, great cities and cool people.