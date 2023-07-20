Are you a fan of the movie “Stand by Me?”

Then you can join other fans from all around the world, share some stories, see where the movie was filmed, engage in a little nostalgia and walk the streets of “Castle Rock” on Stand by Me Day, set for Sunday, July 23 in Brownsville.

The movie, released 37 years ago, was filmed partly in Brownsville in 1985. To celebrate this fact, Brownsville hosts Stand by Me Day on July 23 of each year. This year’s event is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be based at the Linn County Historical Museum, 101 Park Ave., and the Brownsville Community Library Park next door.

One of the fans’ favorite activities is joining a guided walking tour through town to see where some of their favorite scenes were filmed, and hear random trivia and tales from the filming.

For those who enjoy a great photo opportunity, there will be a blueberry pie-eating contest, open to anyone. If you’re not into getting pie all over your face, blueberry pie will be served by the slice, complete with tractor-churned ice cream.

The Fan Forum includes trivia and conversation. The a cappella Stand by Me Singers will roam around town, entertaining visitors with songs from the ‘50s. A car or two from the movie will be on display, and a Vintage Car Cruise-In will take place.

The Adventure Lab Geocache Challenge will be back, and the Red Food Trailer will serve classic ‘50s fair food.

There will be hula hoops, hopscotch, sack races and other 1950s games for kids of all ages to enjoy. Keep an eye out for Oregon Blueberry Commission’s mascot, Ima Blueberry, and possibly some cherry-flavor Pez.

The museum is sponsoring the event, and will offer memorabilia for fans to purchase.

Further information is available at 541-466-3390. You can also follow the event on Facebook at Linn County Historical Museum or the Stand by Me Day page on Facebook.

