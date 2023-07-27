The 44th Summer Interior Tour of Historic Homes is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

Six historic homes will be open for touring, as well as the Monteith House, the Albany Regional Museum and several other historic buildings. An added bonus this time around will be a chance to tour the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Museum, and to get a look inside the Cumberland Church to check on the progress of its renovation, including new paint colors.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at monteithhouse.org through Friday, July 28. To receive your copy of the tour map and wristband, bring your e-ticket to the Albany Visitors Association office, 110 Third Ave. SE, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on tour day. Limited in-person sales also will be available on tour day at the AVA, for cash or check only.

Well-behaved children under 12 are admitted free with an adult who has purchased a ticket. Visitors are asked not to touch items in the homes and not to take photos or video while inside.

The Albany Vintage Trolley and a horse-drawn wagon also will be available for visitors to ride. Refreshments will be served at the Albany Regional Museum.

Proceeds from Albany’s Interior Tour of Historic Homes will benefit the Monteith House Museum.

For more information, visit albanyvisitors.com, or call 541-928-0911.