LEBANON — The Lebanon Public Library is offering a craft event for ages 16 and older from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31.

Participants will create a succulent terrarium using glass bowls, rocks, soil and succulents grown by volunteer Chuck Watts. All supplies are provided at no cost. Space is limited so signups are required.

Information: www.lebanonpubliclibrary.com or 541-258-4926.

