Library friends' book sale canceled

The Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library’s 2021 Big Book Sale has been canceled.

The sale, which is the Friends’ largest annual fundraiser, normally is set for the last weekend in February, but will not take place this year due to the pandemic.

Would-be book sale patrons are asked to consider making a donation to help replace the lost revenue of more than $20,000. Donations can be sent to Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, OR 97330.

The Friends help fund the library’s home delivery service, which is making about 2,000 deliveries a week. The Friends also fund the library’s popular Take and Go Craft Kits; more than 400 kits are delivered monthly to families’ homes, filled with all the supplies for children and teens to learn about a new art technique.

