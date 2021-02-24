 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Library friends' book sale canceled

Library friends' book sale canceled

The Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library’s 2021 Big Book Sale has been canceled.

The sale, which is the Friends’ largest annual fundraiser, normally is set for the last weekend in February, but will not take place this year due to the pandemic.

Would-be book sale patrons are asked to consider making a donation to help replace the lost revenue of more than $20,000. Donations can be sent to Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, OR 97330.

The Friends help fund the library’s home delivery service, which is making about 2,000 deliveries a week. The Friends also fund the library’s popular Take and Go Craft Kits; more than 400 kits are delivered monthly to families’ homes, filled with all the supplies for children and teens to learn about a new art technique.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News