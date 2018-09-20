LEBANON — Drivers age 18 and older are invited to Lebanon High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to help raise money for music programs and the 2018 Senior Class Party.
The two organizations are holding a Ford Test Drive fundraiser. Ford Motor Co. will bring new vehicles to the south student parking lot and will donate $20 for every car given a round-the-block test drive by a licensed driver (one per family).
Proceeds will be split between the two organizations. For more information, contact Lebanon High School at 541-4510-8555.