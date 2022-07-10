 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Writer disagrees with 'As I See It'

  • 0
Letters Stock

I disagree with the narrow interpretation of some of the information presented in the “As I See It” submission of July 1.

The writer is an organizer for Planned Parenthood.  I used to be a strong supporter of this organization. I’ve since discovered that they are a major supplier of hormones and puberty blockers for children. It is legal in Oregon for a child to access these drugs at age 15 without parental permission. 

Can we accept girls to be whatever they want to be without saying, “You must be trans” because they aren’t a stereotypical girl?

Nancy Haldeman

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CDC: Mask-wearing recommended in growing number of Oregon counties

CDC: Mask-wearing recommended in growing number of Oregon counties

People in 24 Oregon counties and 15 counties in Washington state should resume mask-wearing indoors in public and on public transportation, according to recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data from the CDC shows the counties are considered high risk for COVID-19 infection as of June 30. The Oregon counties include: Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Lane, Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Wasco, Sherman, Hood River, Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Baker, and Malheur counties. In Washington, the counties include: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Lewis, Thurston, Pierce, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Walla Walla, Columbia, Asotin, Lincoln, Ferry and Spokane.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News