Letter: Will the newspaper outlive writer?

This morning I picked up the vastly revised Sunday newspaper. I reflected that in these times of great political and financial upheaval, our lives necessarily must change with them. We anachronistic people pick up our anachronistic print newspapers and mourn the past the way we mourn the passing of our beloved pets, family and friends and favorite old cars.

My 93-year-old mother repeats over and over getting old ain't for sissies! No, it ain't! We lose too much. I hope the newspaper outlives me.

Betsy Bailey

Albany

 

