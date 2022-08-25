Letter: Who and what works gets more votes

“Elections count only if we win” is the position of the current Republican Party, and the end of democracy if it catches on.

“Heads I win, tails you lose” will result in a war. A shooting war.

Democracy is a contract between us. We agree to vote for our candidates or issues, let everyone else vote, have a fair count, and the majority controls the government until the next election. We have regular elections every two years, and special elections when we need them.

Who and what works gets more votes. People or ideas who/that don’t work get discarded. All without any violence or threat of violence.

Any disruption of this process is a crime against our society and should be dealt with as severely as possible. We have plenty of statutes on the books to deal with every eventuality. For example, signing a document representing that you were duly elected as a Trump elector when you were not is at least forgery and an attempt to defraud all the voters in the state.

I’ve seen a lot of folks go to prison over a few thousand dollars stolen from Grandma by forging her checks. Shouldn’t someone trying to steal our election be dealt with even more severely?

I find it fascinating that a group of people have given themselves permission to lie about the 2020 presidential election to defraud my fellow citizens of their money, time and votes, expecting and receiving, so far, no negative results.

Prosecute them now.

Robert Corl

Albany