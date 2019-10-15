In reply to Gary Kingston's letter of Sept. 30:
No, Sen. Ron Wyden does not support “tyranny of the masses.” I believe what he supports is “one person, one vote” — it doesn’t matter whether that vote is in Portland or Scio, it still counts as one vote.
What the Electoral College supports is gerrymandered districts that are not representative of the people living in the state. The founders created the Electoral College in the 1700s — and only gave white landed men the right to vote. We’ve progressed a lot since then; our voting system should reflect our progress.
Tanya Shively
Philomath (Oct. 3)