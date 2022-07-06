Letter: Vote them out; that's what we do

Religious intolerance is as un-American as it gets.

Like many of us, my family on Dad’s side traces our immigration back to the late 1600s through the mid-1700s, with numerous maternal lines unexplored. Mom’s side snuck in through Canada from Ireland in the mid-1800s.

The simple historical fact is that many of our ancestors fled religious intolerance. Religious intolerance generated hate, and hate generated violence, and violence begat violence for centuries. Forever.

The far right has adopted the symbols and rhetoric of American patriotism but rejected the fundamental religious tolerance and separation of church and state at the heart of our nation.

The far right has created the lie that its sect of religious thought was envisioned by our founders as the ruling principles of our democracy. What utter hogwash.

It is no surprise that this movement has direct ties to Russia. Take a look at where this intolerance leads in Ukraine.

Imagine what it would look like if all religious and ethnic groups adopted the political bellicosity of the evangelical right, and the inflammatory language of its “religious” leaders. Imagine what it would look like if every ethnic or religious group adopted the tribal hatred of “others” and gave itself permission to act violently against them.

See the far right in its glory: Watch the acceptance speech of Doug Mastriano, Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor. Chilling, unhinged, un-American.

There is a simple way to combat this intolerable movement: Vote them out. That is what we do in America.

Robert Corl

Albany