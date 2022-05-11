Letter: Vote for Higgins for commissioner

In 2016, Benton County’s 2040 Thriving Communities Council initiated a process of public feedback on what people liked about Benton County, what communities wanted the county to be like by 2040, and a pathway to get us there.

The survey received about 9,000 comments from 3,400 people.

The results: Residents highly value equity and health, and among other things, they want the county to grow in a way that protects the environment, recognizes the threat posed by climate change, is supportive of the business community and addresses transportation challenges.

Given the county growth projections of 25,000-plus over the next 20 years, those goals will be attainable only through an ongoing dialog with major stakeholders including local governments, employers, the agricultural sector and community groups.

Communication, collaboration and coordinated planning will be essential to overcoming resistance to change that often greets new initiatives. Helen Higgins is a natural choice for the role of county commissioner to help lead this effort.

As CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, Helen leads a team that is nationally recognized for innovation. The club provides job skills training, a dental clinic and a new $10 million teen center with mental health services for youth.

Under her leadership, the team built public support for the teen center, a partnership was established with Samaritan Health Services, and funding was secured through grants and donations. Helen led her team in making this dream a reality.

Join me in voting for Helen for Benton County commissioner.

Peggy Joyce

Albany

