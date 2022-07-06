Letter: Tragic, grotesque, disrespectful photo

I eat meat and know where it comes from, and I love barbecue — I’ve been to the promised land of Kansas City (Ollie Gates, Arthur Bryant) and Memphis (Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous, Central BBQ).

However, I found the main photo on the front page of the July 3 newspaper disturbing, and its publication in a community newspaper reflective of poor judgment.

Intact animal carcasses on sticks next to flames seems less a celebration of barbecue culture than a tragic, grotesque and disrespectful display — something that, I am guessing, many readers would prefer not to be hit in the face with as they sit down with their morning coffee.

If there is a good place for that photo in the paper, I would suggest that it is not as accompaniment to what was essentially a feature story on a community event.

Steve Lundeberg

Lebanon