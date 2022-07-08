Letter: Tough for good people to cope

Being an older person, I remember things that got us to now, also accompanied by a gradual brainwashing.

1. I remember an ad on TV in the 1970s, showing kids stealing a car at night. The message was “Don’t leave your keys in your car — don’t help a good boy go bad.” Think about that message: painting the law-abiding as at fault, not the thief.

2. Endless teen movies depicted adults as stupid, and the kids as foulmouthed and lying to parents, way smarter than adults. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “American Pie,” “The Breakfast Club,” on and on … piles of them. Encouraging drug use, too — so cool!

3. Many ads on TV right now sneer at parents or show bad behavior: the ad with grandparents with messed-up clothes, the brat telling his girlfriend’s father, “Your daughter is a really good kisser.” The present Progressive Insurance ad: “You don’t want to become your parents.”

Do you get the picture? All of those teach to disrespect parents and adults; also, many encourage drug use.

And it has been going on for decades!

Now Oregon is promoting free drug availability, dropping penalties, etc. Oh, what a brilliant idea!

Everything is toward permissiveness and more and more bad behavior.

Do you wonder why there are more serious problems now than in the past?

It is tough for the good and kind people to cope and to return balance to the situation.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon