A Linn County Commissioner for the 21st century
I'm writing in support of Stephanie Newton for Linn County Commissioner. I recently canvassed for her in Albany, residents there are yearning for a Commissioner committed to transparency in government, someone committed to improving the economic welfare for ALL residents of the county. Stephanie is keenly aware that our towns are growing fast and understands the need to plan for and approve low income housing projects, develop inclusive job training programs and bring community sustaining development to our unique historic towns. She also understands, climate change is real. A bonus!
Kathryn Merritt
Lebanon