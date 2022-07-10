Letter: Respect beliefs and practice kindness

Too many times I have heard the claim that life begins at conception.

In reality, life begets life. The ova and sperm are alive prior to successful fertilization. Around half of all fertilized eggs die. If the embryo persists, cells divide and multiply in a predictable fashion.

A heartbeat can be detected by six to eight weeks, but that does not confer consciousness. Even worms have a heartbeat. Any individual life is a part of a continuous chain.

One may believe that life began millions of years ago in the primordial muck, or that a God created heaven and earth 6,000 years ago. You can choose to believe whatever you like. The phenomenon of life is actually really beautiful and awe-inspiring, whatever the origins may be.

Unfortunately, the biological process of reproduction has become political. Some individuals desire to extrapolate their beliefs to others. A dear friend told me years ago that it is the mother who grants citizenship to the fetus. Certainly she is the only person who knows what resources are available, and whether the environment into which she would bring the child is hostile or nurturing.

It is time to support one another, respect others' beliefs and put kindness into practice.

Laura Ouellette

Albany