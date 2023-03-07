Regarding the lead story on March 1 (“Walkout leads to support”) about an increase in challenging behaviors in Corvallis schools, there were many references to discussing ways the district can help support staff, provide resources for teachers and principals, and the district’s use of a “continuum of consequences” when making decisions pertaining to student discipline.

What was conspicuously absent from the story was the role of parents or guardians of the students who are misbehaving. In fact, the word “parent” is nowhere to be found in the story.

Rather than providing resources to deal with these students, identifying “the specific needs of the students involved” or checking whether they have “an individualized education plan,” I offer this simple solution that would help save the sanity of staff members and save the district money on resources: Suspend the misbehaving students and let their parent/guardian deal with them.

The parents and guardians are the responsible parties, not the district. It is the parents/guardians of these students who need to be held accountable. And when those responsible get their children in line, the schools can welcome them back (with conditions, of course).

Mark Kaenel

Corvallis