Letter: Paper must perform its responsibility

The article “Candidates bail during Republican debate” by Tim Gruver on the April 24 front page was hard to miss.

It was also hard to miss the incorrect reporting in the third paragraph that stated that Kate Brown inherited the governor’s office from former governor John Kitzhaber in 2015 when he term-limited out. So much for factual reporting. Is the editor reading any of these articles before they are sent to the press? Blatant misstatements like this make me question everything I read in the paper.

A simple Google search would reveal the truth. John Kitzhaber resigned after just four months in office because of a criminal investigation regarding public corruption involving his fiancée, Cylvia Hayes. Kate Brown as secretary of state assumed his remaining term. I’ll wait for a printed correction, and please place it front and center on the front page of the newspaper.

No amount of cost-saving measures will save the local newspaper if you can’t perform your first responsibility, reporting the truth.

John Robinson

Albany

