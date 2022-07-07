Letter: Officers do not prevent shootings

Two recent research articles call into question efforts by Republican lawmakers to increase armed police in schools in order to address school shootings.

In the first article, published in JAMA Network last year and titled “Presence of armed school officials and fatal and nonfatal gunshot injuries during mass school shootings, United States, 1980-2019,” the researchers found by “using national school-level data from 2014 to 2018 collected by the U.S. Department of Education that while school resource officers do effectively reduce some forms of violence in schools, they do not prevent school shootings or gun-related incidents.”

In fact, the authors determined that the presence of an armed official worsened the situation. Shooters who knew there was an armed presence in the school were more deadly in their attacks.

The second article, published by the Annenberg Institute at Brown University last year and titled “The thin blue line in schools: New evidence on school-based policing across the U.S.,” researchers wrote, “We also find that school resource officers intensify the use of suspensions, expulsions, police referrals and arrests of students (and) these effects are consistently over two times larger for Black students than white students” — outcomes with lifelong consequences.

A reasonable conclusion from these authors is that the presence of armed officers in our schools reduces students’ safety while increasing distrust and resentment among disabled and minority students.

Robert B. Harris

Albany