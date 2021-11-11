Letter: No need for city to duplicate systems

In regards to the Oct. 28 DH headline news that the Albany City Council “debates business licenses:”

It seems that the city council, city staff and city management can’t have a meeting without discussing a way to increase fees or create new revenue streams. Such a juxtaposition with the quote in the article from Seth Sherry, Albany’s economic development manager: “We could not, at times, give money away.” This was used as a justification for having the business registry program: so the city would know where to go to give money away.

In the same year, we have been told we need to increase water/sewer fees by $9 because the general fund did not have enough money, had to vote to continue to support law enforcement and the fire department, saw another increase in the storm water fee, were told that the city would have to make cuts to personnel because the general fund couldn’t support the current services, and so on.

Newsflash: It is entirely possible that not all business owners want the government’s help, whether that comes in the form of other taxpayers’ money, “advice” or otherwise. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, that scion of liberal America, noted in 1935 after he had instituted the majority of the New Deal the “narcotic” effect of the dole, “a subtle destroyer of the human spirit."

That can’t be truer than with businesses. The entire concept of opportunity is contrary to having your pockets filled by the government.

Call the program what you want; it is entirely unnecessary. There is no need for the city to create a duplication of private, easy-to-access, free systems that give them the information they want (think they need).

Rex Watkins

Albany

