I would like to thank the young woman on her phone who went through the stop sign at about 40 mph at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Albany around noon on July 1 for not killing me.

Fortunately, I saw you coming, so I just waited for you to fly on by. There are rules of the road for a reason. Sorry they don’t fit your lifestyle. You might want to stop for stop signs in the future. It might be a family member at the stop sign next time. I hope they see you coming.