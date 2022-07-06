Letter: It takes a village to raise a child

I would like to thank Steve Boyd for drawing the parallel between car crashes and gun violence (“It’s like blaming car for crashes,” June 15).

He is right that we shouldn’t blame the car for crashes, but let’s take the discussion a step further. For decades now, we have seen a continuing drop in fatal accidents, and no one would dispute that it was from a combination of factors: governmental mandates and industry innovations to include more safety features; public acceptance and law enforcement of driving regulations (mandatory tests, license and insurance) and road laws (speed limits, traffic signals, to name a couple).

We have accepted these measures and are grateful that they could save us and our loved ones from severe injuries or death. Imagine, under the same circumstances and reasoning, how a combination of gun measures would work for us all: better safety in gun design and storage; background check; registration, license and insurance; red flag laws — these are not restrictive rules but steps toward a safer gun culture.

We cannot prevent all gun homicides any more than all car accidents, but owning a gun should require no less responsibility than driving a car.

Two other points: While I agree that parents should take responsibility for their kids, let us remember that it takes a village to raise a child. But labeling someone who has committed a crime as “monster” does nothing to understand our complex human condition, nor pave the way to better social justice and peace.

Chinh Le

Corvallis