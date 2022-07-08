 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How folks in homes will keep busy

Within the next 20, 30 or 40 years, people in retirement homes will be able to keep busy comparing their tattoo degradation!

Scott Pirie

Albany

 

