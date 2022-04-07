Letter: Higgins is positive change we need

Helen Higgins has core values of integrity, loyalty, positivity, optimism and authenticity — which never waver. She is true and honest in both her personal and professional life.

I have known Helen since 2009, when she came to our office and gave her first ask to Jerry Duerksen to support the art programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis. Beyond financial support, we really started working together in 2014, when Jerry and I joined the BGCC board. We witnessed how Helen always drives positive change.

We all want to see uplifting change for our youth, to make sure they are getting access to opportunities. Helen has done that. Now she could translate that ability for making things happen and focus on county issues. Once she puts her mind to it — things happen.

Let’s elect this dynamo with a proven track record, who will listen to us and put our needs into actions. It is time for our younger generations to be heard. Helen reflects the new generation of leaders.

We need Helen’s energy to drive positive change to keep our community strong.

Dawn Duerksen

Corvallis

