Letter: Fetus in the womb is most vulnerable

Professor Noah Feldman, in his June 26 commentary “Ending Roe is institutional suicide for Supreme Court,” lays out at length both his personal and professional opinions why he believes the Supreme Court made the incorrect ruling regarding Roe v. Wade.

That’s fine. He, and most of the rest of us, have an opinion on the subject.

It can be argued whether aborting a fetus is an acceptable taking of life. Infanticide, after all, has been practiced for millennia. What cannot be truthfully argued is that a fetus is not life.

But Professor Feldman speaks out of both sides of his mouth when he states that “the legitimacy of the modern court depends on its capacity to protect the vulnerable by limiting how the majority can infringe on basic rights to liberty and equality,” wherein he implies that it is women who are the vulnerable ones in need of protection, when in reality there is no one more vulnerable than a helpless fetus in the womb.

The professor is confused.

M. Richner

Millersburg