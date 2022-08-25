Letter: Excited to endorse Charles Maughan

I’m writing to publicly endorse Charles Maughan for Corvallis mayor.

I met Charles in 2015 while doing grassroots organizing for Bernie Sanders’ campaign. Since that time, Charles has never stopped fighting for progressive change. He was inspired to continue making change locally, and became a city councilor for Ward 2 (Downtown/part of South Town).

This role, along with his professional experience in affordable housing, positions him to tackle the challenges we face in Corvallis regarding housing our most vulnerable citizens. Charles wants to lift up our community, and strengthen it through collaboration and finding real solutions that work for everyone.

I’m excited to endorse Charles for Corvallis mayor! Please learn more about Charles and join the movement to create a more just, equitable future for all.

Cassandra Nix-Wayne

Corvallis