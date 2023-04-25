Responding to a letter by Keith Gallagher (“State should not concede to evil,” April 18):

You have managed to lump all progressives into one “godless, disproportionately wealthy” pot. I dug up gas and water pipes and repaired them for a city, and it did not make me wealthy.

I, for one, do not care where you or anyone lives. I vote my way, you vote yours.

No one group is comprised solely of people who are exactly alike, and you have made the revealing mistake of trying to make it look as though all progressives share the same attitudes and ambitions. It smacks of conspiracy theory-spreading at its worst.

As a matter of fact, isn’t it true that conservatives from Eastern Oregon were the ones who wanted to become part of Idaho? Ha! Who’s evil now?

Rebecca Stillwell

Albany