Letter: Child wondered why doctor had wings

I know numerous parents join me in lamenting the loss of Dr. Michael Wong in our community.

I cannot imagine a pediatrician more revered than this kind, caring, witty, competent doctor who practiced both healing and hugging by word, by action and by intent.

My daughter had poison oak. After examination, Dr. Wong quipped to Kaelin, “You need new skin!” And she got it!

His obituary was humbly short and sweet. He passed quietly, as did he live, and he was a sweet man. Sometimes powerful people come in very unassuming packages. Our sympathies to Fran and her family.

In the words of a child, “Mommy, did Dr. Wong fly away?” “Yes, honey, sadly he did!” “I wondered why he had wings,” said Suzy.

Wayne and Marjorie Spletstoser

Shedd

 

