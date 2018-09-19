After a four-year hiatus, the volleyball rivalry between Lebanon and West Albany is back in play.
The Warriors traveled to West Albany to take on the Bulldogs on Tuesday, Sept. 11, in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.
The Bulldogs prevailed in straight sets 25-11, 25-16, 25-21.
Despite the loss, Lebanon coach Jorden Swanson believes her squad is on the right path. She knew the first part of the season would be a transitional period after the squad graduated several key players from a team which placed fifth in state in 2017.
"I forewarned them, we didn't really know who we were as a team yet," Swanson said. "I think we're just now understanding the difference. We can create ourselves, who we're going to be, and that can be a really good team."
The Bulldogs got off to a strong start early against the Warriors. West Albany led 16-11 in the opening set before running off 16 points in a row. The stretch closed out the first set and gave West Albany a 6-0 lead in the second set.
But the Warriors were not ready to give up. Aftter the Bulldogs extended their lead to 9-1 in the second set, the Warriors went on a 12-5 run to pulls within one point at 14-13. Unfortunately for Lebanon, West Albany was able to stop the run and close out the set.
West Albany grabbed the advantage early in the third set as well, going up 8-2. But a great dig by Cheyenne Whitebird helped save the next point for the Warriors and provided the team with a spark. Nicole Christie followed with a good kill as the Warriors trailed 10-5.
The Bulldogs threatened to run away with the set, stretching their lead to 15-5 and then to 22-11. But the Warriors mounted one final stand. A kill by Christie started a stretch in which the Warriors won 10 of 12 points to make the score 24-21 for the Bulldogs.
West Albany was then able to put the match away.
Christie led Lebanon with 10 kills. Nicole Bender had 17 assists and nine digs for the Warriors and Cessna Trembath had 11 digs.
"I think we did a really good job of focusing on stuff we've been practicing lately," Swanson said. "We would have really good stretches, but then we'd go for too long and not be able to keep that going."
Swanson added that West Albany is a very good defensive team which does a good job of keeping the pressure on the opponent.
Lebanon sits at 3-4 overall, 2-3 in Mid-Willamette Conference play. That puts the Warriors in a tie for fifth place in the league standings with North Salem.
Working in Lebanon's favor is the fact that the team has already played Corvallis (5-0 MWC) and West Albany (5-1 MWC) away from home.
This week, the Warriors are set to play at Silverton (5-1 MWC) 9 on Tuesday, Sept. 18 and at home against Dallas (4-1 MWC) on Thursday, Sept. 20.
The Warriors lost at Dallas in straight sets in their league opener.
Swanson is certain her squad has improved since that match.
"Every week, we're getting better. If other teams keep doing that, that's great and it will be a really competitive season," Swanson said.