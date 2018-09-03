Boys soccer
The East Linn Christian Academy soccer team split its first two games of the season. The Eagles opened play with a 6-2 loss at Umatilla on Tuesday, Aug. 28.
The Eagles followed up with a 4-1 victory over Irrigon the next day.
ELCA will open league play on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Santiam Christian.
Springfield 8, Lebanon 0
The Warriors lost a non-league game to visiting Springfield on Aug. 28. Lebanon was scheduled to play at North Eugene on Tuesday, Sept. 4. The Warriors return home for a contest with Tualatin on Sept. 11.
Girls soccer
Springfield 5, Lebanon 2
The Warriors came up short on the road in their season opener. Lebanon hosts North Eugene on Tuesday, Sept. 4, and Scappoose on Thursday, Sept. 6.
Volleyball
Lebanon opened its schedule with a 3-0 loss at Bend on Tuesday, Aug. 28, in a matchup of perennial 5A powers. The Lava Bears took the match 25-14, 25-21, 25-7.
The Warriors then traveled to Dallas for an early Mid-Willamette Conference matchup on Thursday, Aug. 30, falling in straight sets to the Dragons (25-23, 25-13, 25-20).
Lebanon competed over the weekend at the Southridge Tournament. The Warriors fell to Estacada in a best-of-three set match by scores of 25-20 and 25-17. Lebanon bounced back to earn its first victory of the season, defeating Westview in straight sets 25-21, 25-23.
Lebanon hosts Central in a conference matchup on Tuesday, Sept. 4 and travels to Crescent Valley for a pair of league matches on Thursday, Sept, 6, facing the host Raiders and the Corvallis Spartans.
Santiam 3, ELCA 0
The Eagles dropped a non-league match to the Wolverines in straight sets. Scores were 25-17, 25-8, 25-23.
ELCA will host Central Linn on Tuesday, Sept. 4, and then play at Jefferson on Thursday, Sept. 6.