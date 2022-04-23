Prep roundup: Dunn, Philomath girls win Meet of Champions track and field meet

The Philomath High girls track and field team continued its strong season Saturday by winning the team title at the Meet of Champions in Sweet Home.

Freshman Natalie Dunn won the 400 meters (1 minutes, 1.46 seconds) and ran on the winning 4x100 (51.94) and 4x400 (4:10.33) relays in a 33-team meet that featured many of the state’s top 4A, 3A and 2A athletes.

Dunn was joined on the 4x100 relay by Ellie Morton Haviland Eves and Janice Hellesto and on the 4x400 relay by Aneeka Steen, Ingrid Hellesto and Janice Hellesto. The Warriors edge Cascade (4:10.48) in the 4x400 relay to claim the top 4A time this spring.

Ingrid Hellesto won the 300 hurdles (personal-best 48.88, No. 2 on 4A season list). Steen was second in the 800 (2:29.57, PR) and the triple jump (33-5, PR, second on 4A season list) and fellow freshman Janice Hellesto was second in the 200 (26.98).

Philomath’s Sage Kramer was second in the javelin (117-4, PR) to jump to the top of the 4A season list, and teammate Emery Boutilier was third in the pole vault (9-0, PR).

In the girls team standings, Monroe was eighth, Santiam Christian ninth and East Linn Christian tied for 20th.

Monroe’s Laura Young shot put won the (41-0, top 2A mark this season) and discus (122-6). She’s first on the 2A discus season list at 123-6.

Santiam Christian’s Elise Linderman won the long jump (15-11, PR) and was third in the triple jump (32-7¼). East Linn’s Daisy Lalonde was second in the 1,500 (5:00.19, PR).

Santiam Christian was the top area boys team, taking third. Philomath was fifth, Sweet Home seventh, Central Linn 15th and East Linn 19th.

SC got wins from Jaden Christy in the 110 hurdles (15.47) and Caleb Ness in the javelin (161-3).

Teammate Benjamin Bourne was second in the 3,000 (9:29.26) and third in 1,500 (4:12.41, PR). The Eagles’ 4x400 relay team of Colin Longballa, Jack David, Bourne and Ness was second (3:44.52).

Philomath’s Warwick Bushnell won the 800 (2:07.78, PR) and teammate Micah Matthews was third in the 110 hurdles (16.23) and high jump (6-0, PR).

Sweet Home’s Tanner Waldrop was second in the discus (135-8, PR), and the Huskies’ 4x400 relay team of Mason Lopez, Eduardo Martinez-Maya, Dakota Seiber and Kasey Kast was third (3:51.26).

East Linn’s Aidan Morgan was second in the 110 hurdles (15.93, PR, No. 1 on 2A season list). Central Linn’s Bren Schneiter was second in the triple jump (40-10½, PR), and the Cobras’ 4x100 relay team of Jayden Holmes, Santi Figueroa, Brian Sedano and Zane Lindsey was third (46.10).

McKee sixth

Crescent Valley’s Ava McKee was sixth in the 800 in a personal-best 2:18.9 — improving her 5A-leading time — at the Oregon Relays, an elite invitational in Eugene.

CV’s Ellie Quintana was 20th in the 800 (2:24.51) and teammate Emily Wisniewski was 26th in the 1,500 (4:55.2).

Henry Coughlan was the Raiders’ top boys placer, taking 18th in the 3,000 in 8:33.51, a new PR. Teammate Kanoa Blake was 33rd in the 1,500 (4:13.52).

Boys golf

Cole Rueck was medalist with a 1-under-par 71 to lead Corvallis to first place in the 16-team Pine Ridge Invitational in Springfield.

Jaxon Wallis scored a 78, Vance John a personal-best 83 and Henry Gold a 93 for the Spartans, who had a team score of 325.

Girls tennis

Crescent Valley won all matches in straight sets in an 8-0 victory against Lebanon.

The Raiders’ singles winners were Kerry Lin (6-0, 6-0), Elizabeth Li (6-1, 6-1), Anna Richards (6-0, 6-2) and Brielle Barlow (6-2, 6-1).

CV’s doubles winners were the teams of Kara Paterson and Zoe Hughes (6-1, 6-0), Anna Nguyen and Nicole Huang (6-0, 6-0), Haley Bland and Victoria Singharaj (6-0, 6-0) and Aydri Barlow and Kayna Smith (6-0, 6-2).

Philomath 7, Klamath Union 1

The Warriors swept the double matches in a win at the Junction City Invitational.

Philomath's doubles winners were the teams of K Bacho and Phoebe Dodson (6-1, 6-2), Nadia Durski and Lorelei Schell (6-2, 6-3), Stella Neville and Dristi Patel (6-4, 6-1) and Elise Reese and Ava Simmons (6-3, 6-1).

The Warriors' singles winners were Adele Beckstead (6-2, 6-0), Daniella Carlisle (6-0, 6-0) and Megan Reese (6-2, 6-1).

Baseball scores: La Grande 5, Philomath 0; Baker/Powder Valley 2, Philomath 1; Monroe 18, East Linn Christian 8

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

