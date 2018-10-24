The Lebanon boys soccer team wrapped up its home slate with a 5-0 loss to Crescent Valley on Thursday, Oct. 18.
The score did not reflect the flow of the game, which was remained scoreless until well after the mid-point of the second half.
"It wasn't a 5-0 game," said Lebanon coach Logan Sanchez.
Crescent Valley sophomore Johnny Sanchez scored the first goal in the 67th minute and that opened the floodgates. Jordan Henke followed with a second goal four minutes later for the Raiders (1-9-3, 1-5-1 Mid-Willamette Conference).
As Lebanon (1-12, 0-7 MWC) tried desparately to find a goal and start a comeback, the openings on the defensive end became more accessible for the Raiders.
"I think it was mostly us just losing our marks," said coach Sanchez. "We've had this problem all year where we just lose focus. That's something we've been working on all season."
Stepping back from the frustrating ending, Sanzhez praised his squad's effort for the first hour of the contest.
"We did go 60 minutes, so that's better than we have been doing," Sanchez said. "That's something to be proud of, at least for this year. That's a step in the right direction."
The day marked the final home game for seniors David Brown, Jayden Nunnery, Edgar Murillo, Jose Espinoza, John Sparks and Matthew Ewing. They were honored in a ceremony at halftime.
Sanchez said he has been pleased with the team's growth during conference play.
"We've seen more unity during the games. They're really encouraging each other. We're a family and it's nice to see that translate onto the field," Sanchez said.
The next step is to see a greater commitment to training, he said.
"Training is the next step. In games, the fact that we're getting on each other, staying positive with each other, pushing each other, I think that's exactly what we need," Sanchez said. "But the next step is training. You've got to go out and train and expect the same things."
Brown, the team captain, said playing varsity soccer was the highlight of his high school experience.
"It's been my favorite part of high school, by far. It's been so important to me, this team," Brown said. "My best friends, they're all from soccer. It's helped me grow as a person. It's just been a great experience."
The Warriors close out their season at Silverton (9-2-1, 4-2-1 MWC) on Tuesday, Oct. 23.