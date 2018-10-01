It hasn’t been perfect, but after the opening round of league play the East Linn Christian Academy soccer team is exactly where it wants to be.
The Eagles are in first place in the 3A/2A Special District 3 standings with a record of 5-1 (6-2 overall).
ELCA was unbeaten in league play until a 1-0 loss to visiting Creswell on Tuesday, Sept. 25. The Eagles bounced back with a 2-1 home win over Central Linn on Thursday, Sept. 27.
Against the Cobras, ELCA jumped ahead in the first half on a goal by sophomore Jalen Bowler. He gained possession at midfield along the sideline and got by one defender before putting a strong shot on goal with his left foot from just inside the 18-yard box.
“We’ve been telling him for a long time, practice your left,” Blake said. “It was a rocket. Proud of him for that. I think that was his first goal of the season.”
The Eagles seemed to have the game under control as they dominated possession. But the Cobras were able to even the match with a goal on the counter-attack early in the second half. Blake and his squad were frustrated to find themselves tied in a game which they were controlling.
The goal forced the Eagles to focus their attention and they responded with a stretch of solid play to regain the lead. Matt Reardon had the assist to Jonnie Walusiak, who showed nice touch as he controlled the pass and found an opening.
Blake said the goal was the result of a good combination pass, which is something his team has been working hard to create. He said his team had several opportunities to make similar plays, but they each broke down.
On that occasion, everything came together.
“”After that tying goal, we just kept talking, communicating throughout the game,” Walusiak said. “Made a perfect through pass and scored a goal.”
Blake said he was happy to see his team strike quickly to regain the lead.
“I think we responded the way we should have. I would have to have seen more responses,” Blake said. “I think we’re just kind of having a rough patch at the moment, but even with the rough patch we’re still five and one in league.”
The Eagles pulled up multiple junior varsity players for the Central Linn game in an effort to build overall team depth and give a variety of players some varsity experience.
“Proud of the JV players for holding their own,” Blake said, singling out Ashton Sewell, Gavin Baker, Sienna Lacy, Seth Goins and Caleb Vandehey for playing well after being called up.
As the Eagles make their second pass through the league slate, Blake is hoping they will bring the same level of intensity to every match. At times, the squad tends to play to the level of the competition, which can prove costly.
ELCA will host Santiam Christian on Thursday, October 4. Jefferson will visit on Tuesday, October 9.