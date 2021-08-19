Linn-Benton Community College to honor its first Hall of Fame class

Vernon “Butch” Kimpton

Kimpton was the head men's basketball coach at Linn-Benton from 1970-82, starting the program from scratch without even a gym to play in. He won 111 league games and was state sub-regional champs in 1972, 1974 and 1976.

Dick McClain

In 1969, Dick McClain was hired as director of health and physical education at Linn-Benton. In 1970, he started the athletic programs at Linn-Benton. In 1971, he coached the Roadrunners baseball team to their first Oregon Community College Athletic Association baseball championship. His LB teams went on to win again in 1972, '73, '75 and '76.

The athlete inductees are:

Terry Cornutt

A native of Roseburg, Terry Cornutt played on Linn-Benton's first two teams in basketball and baseball. He earned all-OCCAA basketball honors as a sophomore. In baseball, he helped LB win two OCCAA titles earning all-league and all-region before becoming the school's first all-American.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Jim Davidson (posthumously)