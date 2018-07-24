The Lebanon Warriors wrapped up their Division I baseball season with a fourth-place finish over the weekend at the state tournament in Corvallis.
“We stroked the ball pretty well for the weekend. I was happy with the way we swung the bats and competed,” said Lebanon head coach Jeff Stolsig.
Lebanon opened play in the 12-team tournament with a 7-4 victory over Junction City on Thursday, July 19. Pitcher Zack Ragan earned the win in that contest.
The Warriors then faced Seaside, one of the top-seeded teams in the tournament, on Friday. Lebanon fell behind 4-0, but rallied to tie the game at 4-4, and then take a 5-4 lead before ultimately falling 6-5.
“Really unfortunate. We felt like we should have had that one,” Stolsig said.
The game-winning run scored on a close play at the plate after a relay through from rising senior shortstop Joel Carlson. Lebanon catcher Lane Blisseck was called for interference on the play.
Lebanon then faced Thurston on Saturday, winning a high-scoring contest 15-10. Eddie Kennedy did a good job coming out of the bullpen and helping to settle things down for the Warriors defensively as he earned the victory, Stolsig said.
Lebanon then closed out the season with a 9-3 victory over tournament host Crescent Valley on Sunday.
“Corbin Anderson came in and did a super job pitching,” Stolsig said.
Theron Harter closed out the last inning for the Warriors, who finish the season with a record of 17-7, including a mark of 7-1 in their final eight games.
Stolsig believes the summer season was a success.
“I think it was a tremendous time for our kids to build chemistry. Develop individually as players and develop as a squad,” Stolsig said. “I’m pleased.”
Center fielder Curtis Jones was one of the few returning varsity starters on the summer squad. The rising senior was happy with the effort and with the results of this final weekend.
“This summer season was really a good time to bond and learn how to play together,” Jones said. “Our last win right here is going to follow us into the season. It sets a good tone.”
For himself, Jones said this summer was important for his development at the plate. Stolsig stresses the importance of being mentally focused when at-bat – he describes it as not having weeds in your garden – and Jones worked hard on his approach all summer.
“That was a big focus over the summer was having quality at-bats for the team. You can’t dwell on your previous at-bats. Don’t focus on the negative aspects and focus on what you want,” Jones said.
Jones and fellow rising senior Carlson were the only varsity starters on the summer squad. This made the summer even more important as incoming players had to learn new roles and adapt to higher levels of competition.
As the season progressed, the team rose to the challenge. Lebanon went 3-1 at the 2017 state tournament and placed third with a veteran squad. This year's rebuilding team also went 3-1 and earned a fourth-place finish.
"Could not really ask for more besides a better game 2," Carlson said. "We almost had game 2, but we finished it strong."
Jones thinks the team accomplished its goals for the summer
“We learned how to play as a team this summer, which is awesome,” Jones said.
Carlson is ready for next spring to arrive.
"I think we can compete with anybody. We'll be up there for sure," Carlson said.
