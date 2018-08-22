Fifty-two wins and four losses.
That is the Mid-Willamette Conference record for the Lebanon Warriors volleyball program over the past four seasons.
Coach Jorden Swanson has built the program into one of the most respected in the state. Both the coaching staff and the players know how much work it takes to maintain that level of performance.
"I think every year we come in with the same goals and idea of who we want to be," Swanson said. "We have developed a culture in our program. We want to be good, we want to win, and we work hard knowing those are our goals."
After winning the Mid-Willamette Conference title outright in 2014 and 2015, and then sharing the title with Corvallis in 2016, Lebanon placed second in conference in 2017 with the Spartans taking the crown.
Swanson expects the Spartans to once again be a tough opponent.
"There's always going to be that rivalry there," Swanson said.
In addition, West Albany is returning to the 5A classification under coach Kelli Backer. The Bulldogs placed third in the 6A Greater Valley Conference last season and reached the second round of the state playoffs.
Beyond that, Swanson expects the entire league to be competitive.
“We understand that every night is going to be important for us,” Swanson said.
The Warriors made a deep run in the 5A state tournament last season, reaching the semifinals before falling to Bend. The program lost five seniors from that team: Lauren Christie, Bri Marquez, Kylee Prara, Tabitha Trupka and Ally Wessel.
“Half of my team is first-year varsity players,” Swanson said.
But she is confident they are capable of filling their new roles within the program. She is counting on seniors Cheyenne Whitebird, Nicole Bender and Cessna Trembath to lead the way.
“We have the leadership,” Swanson said, adding that she believes the team’s strengths this year will be its mentality and chemistry. “Everyone has the game goal, the same vision for what our team can be.”
Bender thinks the pieces are place for the program to maintain its level of success and make another run at winning a state championship.
“I think we filled the spots really well and have the talent we need on this year’s team,” said the senior setter. “We make it a goal to get to state every year. Once you’re there, anything can happen.”
Bender will spend much of her time setting up Whitebird, who was a second-team selection on the 5A all-tournament team last season.
Whitebird is 5-11 outside hitter with outstanding athleticism and leaping ability. Preseason drills have focused on getting their timing down on the attack.
Whitebird knows that a big kill can do more than just win a point.
“When the team is down, not just on the scoreboard, but mentally, a big kill can change the momentum,” Whitebird said.
But she also knows she doesn’t have to carry the entire load herself and she believes other outside hitters on the squad can also get the job done.
“If people are focused on me, they’re not going to be expecting what our other players can do,” Whitebird said.
The Warriors open their season with a match at Bend. Lebanon will also take part in the Southridge tournament and the annual state preview tournament hosted by South Albany. Both of these tournaments will feature top-shelf competition.
Swanson is a strong believer in playing a tough non-league schedule. It helps boost the team’s ratings in the state’s analytical system and it prepares the players for what they will experience in league play and at the state tournament.
In the bigger picture, Swanson believes the lessons these players learn on the court will be useful as they build their adult lives.
“I’m extremely competitive in everything I do,” Swanson said. “I want to instill that in these kids. I think that’s a good quality to have as an adult. The drive to be successful crosses over from sports to life.”