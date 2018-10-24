It was a close call, but the Lebanon Warriors have kept their postseason streak alive.
The Warriors reached the 5A state playoffs for the seventh season in a row and will play Crater High School at 5 p.m. Saturday in Central Point.
The Comets won the Midwestern League with a record of 19-2, 16-0 in league. They are ranked third in the OSAA's 5A state rankings.
The Warriors (9-12, 8-8 Mid-Willamette Conference) placed fifth in league and qualified for state by claiming the sole wild-card entry. Lebanon edged Willamette, the fifth-place team from the Midwestern League to earn the playoff bid.
The Warriors won four of their last six matches to clinch the spot.
The winner of the Lebanon/Crater match will advance to the 5A state tournament, which will be held Nov. 2-3 at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.