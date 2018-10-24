Try 1 month for 99¢
101718-lex-spt-volleyball4.JPG
Buy Now

Lebanon players celebrate after winning first set against South Albany.

 Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media

It was a close call, but the Lebanon Warriors have kept their postseason streak alive. 

The Warriors reached the 5A state playoffs for the seventh season in a row and will play Crater High School at 5 p.m. Saturday in Central Point.

The Comets won the Midwestern League with a record of 19-2, 16-0 in league. They are ranked third in the OSAA's 5A state rankings.

The Warriors (9-12, 8-8 Mid-Willamette Conference) placed fifth in league and qualified for state by claiming the sole wild-card entry. Lebanon edged Willamette, the fifth-place team from the Midwestern League to earn the playoff bid.

The Warriors won four of their last six matches to clinch the spot.

The winner of the Lebanon/Crater match will advance to the 5A state tournament, which will be held Nov. 2-3 at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags