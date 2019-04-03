Try 3 months for $3

The Lebanon High School softball team got off to a slow start at the North Medford Spring Break Invitational, falling to Thurston 12-6.

But the Warriors rebounded to win their final three games at the tournament.

Lebanon downed Eagle Point, 9-7. The Warriors then faced Churchill, winning in a rout, 16-4.

The Warriors finished up the trip with an 18-11 win over North Valley.

Lebanon improved its record on the year to 6-3.

The Warriors are off this week and will open Mid-Willamette Conference play on Tuesday, April 9 at Dallas.

Lebanon will then host Silverton on April 10 and play at Crescent Valley on April 12.

