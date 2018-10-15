ALBANY – Lebanon dominated from the outset in a 63-0 victory at South Albany on Friday, Oct. 12, in a 5A Special District 3 contest.
The Warriors (5-2) scored less than 2 minutes into the first quarter on a 42-yard pass from Colton Shepard to Keith Brown and never looked back.
“South looked pretty banged up,” said Lebanon head coach Ty Tomlin. “We went back to fundamentals, focused on the little things. We played as close to a perfect game as we could come to.”
The Warriors amassed 495 yards of total offense and held the RedHawks (2-5) to just 42 total yards.
Tomlin said the defensive line did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage, which freed up the linebackers to make plays. The secondary finished the job by playing the best game of the season to this point.
“Overall, assignment-wise, our kids did their jobs and trusted what we coached them to do,” Tomlin said.
Landon Kisling scored on a short run to give the Warriors a 14-0 lead after the opening quarter.
The floodgates then opened in the second quarter.
Shepard scored on a 51-yard run and Chaz Daniels followed soon after with a 2-yard scoring run. After getting the ball back, Shepard knifed through the RedHawk defense on a 59-yard touchdown run.
Another stop by the Warrior defense led to a quick scoring drive capped by a 7-yard scoring pass from Shepard to Eddy Kennedy.
Brock Barrett finished up the half, powering through the defense on a 1-yard scoring run. That gave the Warriors a 49-0 lead at the break.
Long scoring runs by Brown and Cole Weber provided the only touchdowns of the second half.
Shepard finished the game with 132 yards rushing on five carries. He also completed 6 of 7 pass attempts for 111 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Brown added 110 yards on the ground on five carries. Kisling led the defense with six tackles, four of them for a loss.
After struggling with turnovers and penalties earlier in the season, the Warriors have cleaned up their play in the last couple of games. Lebanon forced three turnovers while fumbling once a week ago against Central.
Against South Albany, Lebanon forced three turnovers (two fumbles and an interception) and did not have any turnovers on offense.
“If we want to be a team that has an opportunity to win a state title, we have to be at least even on that,” Tomlin said. “A lot of turnovers were poor ball security and poor decisions. We’ve been doing a better job of valuing the football, making better decisions.”
This week, the Warriors will host Crescent Valley (5-2). The Raiders pulled off the upset of the week against Silverton, knocking off the visiting Foxes 27-14 on Friday night.
Tomlin was not surprised to see the Raiders come up with the big effort.
“They always have good talent and play people close. Looking at film, they have a lot of talent,” Tomlin said. “They’re a little bit of a sleeper team.”
With only two games left in the regular season, the Warriors are in good health overall. The team lost starting center Teagan Maloney to a practice injury early in the year, but have been getting solid play from Gideon Osborne.
Tomlin said that if the Warriors make the state playoffs there is a good possibility that Maloney will be able to return to action.
“We’ve got some guys that have nicks and dings,” Tomlin said. “For the most part, we’re as healthy as we could hope to be.”