Junior running back Brock Barrett had a breakout game in Lebanon’s 42-14 win over visiting McKay in a 5A Special District 3 football matchup on Friday, Sept. 21.
Barrett ran for 237 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
The Warriors (3-1) got off to a fast start, scoring touchdowns on their first three drives of the game and taking a 22-0 lead after the opening quarter.
Head coach Ty Tomlin said it was important for the team to be sharp early after last week’s 37-36 loss at Silverton.
“We thought there were some things we could take advantage of,” Tomlin said. “We needed to get after them and take care of business.”
Lebanon’s offensive line dominated the game as the Warriors rushed for 366 yards and gained an additional 127 yards through the air. Landon Kisling ran for 73 yards on just four carries and Keith Brown added 35 yards on five carries. Brown also had three receptions for 45 yards.
McKay (0-4) tallied just over 200 yards of total offense (154 rushing and 49 passing).
The game was not in doubt after the first quarter, but the Warriors did get a scare in the second quarter when senior quarterback Colton Shepard was injured and came out of the game. Senior receiver Eddy Kennedy switched over to quarterback and the Warriors largely kept the ball on the ground the rest of the way.
Tomlin said there was no serious injury on the play and Shepard will be ready to play this Friday.
“He’s fine. He got the wind knocked out of him,” Tomlin said.
The Warriors have been focused on creating more turnovers on defense and on Friday night that effort paid off. Senior defensive back Jayden Stock and sophomore defensive back Dane Sipos each had an interception.
The Warriors, however, still lost the turnover battle, giving up an interception and two fumbles.
“We were minus one on Friday; that just can’t happen. It’s really just something they’ve got to be aware of,” Tomlin said. “Some are forced situations, trying to reach with the ball when they don’t need to.”
In addition to his interception, Sipos also had a strong game on special teams. He had several good returns on kickoffs and punts, and consistently helped create good field position for the offense.
Tomlin said Sipos is one of the best athletes on the squad and every week he is learning more about how to be effective in the return game.
“He works hard at it,” Tomlin said.
Next up for the Warriors is a visit to play West Albany at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28.
The Bulldogs are back at the 5A level after spending four years in the 6A classification. West Albany is 4-0 with wins over McKay, Crescent Valley, Central and South Albany.
“They’re good. They’re athletically good, defense flies around, and they know who they are offensively,” Tomlin said. “Our kids are excited for the rivalry game. It will be a dogfight and we’ll try to have some fun.”