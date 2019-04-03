It took a great deal of effort and commitment, but the Lebanon Warriors varsity baseball squad enjoyed a spring break trip to historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida.
The then-Brooklyn Dodgers first held their training camp in Vero Beach in 1948. That was a historic camp for the Dodgers who brought Jackie Robinson to camp that spring with the intention of having him break baseball's color barrier that season, which he did.
The Dodgers continued to hold their spring training in Vero Beach through 2008. But the future of the location was in doubt until Peter O'Malley, the longtime owner of the Dodgers, put together a group to purchase the site in 2012.
After extensive renovations, the site now hosts a wide range of high school, collegiate and professional teams for training and tournament experiences.
The Warriors began fundraising for the trip last fall. Team members raised approximately $15,000 with a firewood sale. Players and coaches cut, split and delivered all of the wood which was stored for drying at the Weyerhaeuser Santiam Sawmill.
Rick Franklin, Weyerhaueser and Melcher Logging also donated fir trees which the team cut and sold.
All together, the players prepared and sold 23 cords of fir and 27 cords of oak.
The players also performed clean-up work for various donors and bucked hay bales for a day. Players also helped to staff the concessions stand at last year's Warrior Classic Basketball tournament and run the JBO Baseball state tournaments which were held in Lebanon last summer.
The team raised nearly $28,000 for the trip. Parents who made the journey with the team did pay their own way.
On the field, the Florida trip resulted in four losses, two of them by a single run each.
The Warriors fell to Evanston (Illinois) Township 11-0 and to Bexley (Ohio) High School 11-3. Against Bexley, Curtis Jones led the way with a single, two RBIs and a run scored.
The Warriors then played a close game against Kings (Ohio) High School, falling 3-2. Zack Ragan threw a strong game on the mound, going six inning and allowing two earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Joel Carlson singled and drove in a run for the Warriors.
Lebanon closed out the trip with an 8-7 loss to D'Evelyn (Colorado) High School.
The Warriors (3-5) will play at Madison on Wednesday, April 3 in a nonleague contest. Lebanon will host Cleveland in its final nonconference game on Thursday.
Lebanon will open Mid-Willamette Conference play on Monday, April 8, at Dallas.
The team thanked Weyerhaeuser, the Rick Franklin Corporation, Nick Brooks and Heather McDaniel for their support in making the trip possible.